OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed with the assistance Oklahoma City Police Department is on the scene in SW OKC conducting court authorized law enforcement activity in the area.

A FBI spokesperson says, they want to assure the community there is no current threat to public safety.

As the investigation is ongoing, there are no further details.

Law enforcement presence is in the area of SW 40th and Independence Ave.

