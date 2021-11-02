Heavy rains wash out Oklahoma road with 17-ft. hole

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drought conditions in western Oklahoma have hit the farming and ranching communities hard, but when the area finally gets rain, it’s taking it toll on the roads.

We have all seen holes in the road before, but maybe not like the hole 17 ft. straight down in Washita County.

“I can fit the whole cab of this truck up in there,” said Chris Brown.

The oil field trucker talking about a gargantuan hole, a huge erosion of the roadway on a country road southwest of Foss, a mile south of I-40.

Hundreds of cubic feet of asphalt and dirt have been washed away. From below it appears to be a veritable cathedral wall of stone tar and earth.

“What the problem is, is that usually we don’t get a bunch of rain around here,” said Washita County Commissioner Steve Tompkins.

Tompkins says heavy downpours a month ago made water pour out of a cattle catch pond on the other side of the road. That water running over the spillway, and then washing out the road underneath. Tons of rubble left at the bottom of a huge deep pit. Roots left along the side are seemingly hanging in mid-air.

“I wonder how long it will last sometimes right here, before it all falls in. I think it definitely needs attention sooner or later, or we will not be able to get down the road,” said Brown.

Officials say the road has been like this for a month.

They say it is used mainly by ranchers and oil workers, but not well traveled.

They say signs along the road were thrown into the hole so they brought in dirt mounds for driver safety.

They say this particular stretch – now asphalt – was once was a wooden bridge.

“20 years ago, the oil field got really busy in here and the bridge wouldn’t hold the weight, so this is what they done. It works great until you get a big ole heavy rain,” said Tompkins.

Officials say they have worked on the issue before, but now with a huge drop off cutting into the roadway, Tompkins says work will begin next week to permanently fix the problem.

“What we will end up doing is putting dirt back to it then rip rap it. It’s just big ole 18-inch rock. We use cement slabs,” explained Tompkins.

Until then, drivers will have to look out for the mother-of-all potholes.

The County Commissioner says it will take about four days to fix the road once work begins next week.