OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the Sooner State saw a lot of rain last week, officials say the grass is still dry enough to catch fire in certain areas.

On Monday afternoon, fire crews were called to an area near Covell and Pennsylvania Ave. on a grass fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, thick smoke and heavy flames could be seen coming from a field.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to get control of the fire and prevent the blaze from spreading.