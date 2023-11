OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over the scene of a three-car wreck under a bridge on I-235 near I-40 around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Three-car wreck I-235 northbound near I-40

Chopper video shows crews working to move the damaged vehicles into the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-235.

No information on possible injuries is available at this time.

Traffic is heavily backed up and drivers should expect significant delays.

This is a developing story.