OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hefner Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after a weapon was found on campus.

According to Putnam City Schools, the student involved was arrested and the weapon was taken by police. There is no active threat to staff and students.

“A student in possession of any type of weapon on school property violates District Policy BE for weapons and District Policy EH for student conduct. This situation will be addressed according to Putnam City District Policy and State Law. The safety and security of our Putnam City students, staff, and campuses is our number one priority.” said Putnam City Schools.

Officials say additional campus police officers and counselors will be on campus for staff and students.