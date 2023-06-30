OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A 38-year-old woman is accused of purchasing guns for teenage boys with whom she has had inappropriate sexual relations.

Court records show the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was tipped off to Tarrah Layne Woods in late March after Oklahoma City Police notified them of the situation.

Law enforcement suspected Woods of purchasing and provided firearms to juvenile males.

Woods’ husband, Robert was an Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate at the time of being interviewed by ATF and OKCPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

During the interview, Robert advised that Woods told him she had “purchased multiple firearms” from H&H Shooting Sports within the past few weeks.

He also advised that he had observed a receipt for a firearm from H&H Shooting Sports and that he was aware of an occasion when Woods had returned to their shared residence with juvenile males after purchasing a firearm, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

The affidavit of probable cause reveals H&H Shooting Sports General Manager, Mike Rust told authorities Woods had purchased five firearms from the store during the month of March.

Rust told KFOR buying five guns in that time span isn’t uncommon, but what seemed off to him was a single woman coming in multiple times with teenage boys.

“The first couple of trips in, nothing out of the ordinary. But after several visits, those same type of visits all of a sudden threw up red flags,” said Rust. “She actually handed the gun to them a couple of times.”

Rust added there was surveillance video that showed Woods browsing the handgun section with the teenagers.

“Two or three young men would be pointing out guns to her and, you know, talking to her about them,” stated Rust.

According to an affidavit, Woods was accompanied by juveniles during most of these transactions.

“On these videos, Woods can be seen browsing merchandise with the juveniles and on at least two occasions, the surveillance video captures a juvenile male providing currency to Woods inside the store prior to her completion of the firearm purchase,” court documents read.

One instance allegedly shows a 17-year-old walking through the handgun section at H&H Shooting Sports with Woods and selecting a gun before handing her cash she immediately placed in her wallet, said the affidavit.

On March 22, Woods purchased a Taurus, model G2S, 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. She checked the ‘Yes’ box on ATF Form 4473, indicating the gun was for her.

On March 24, Woods purchased yet another gun. This time it was a Taurus, model PT140, .40 caliber, semi-automatic pistol. Again, she indicated the gun was for her on ATF Form 4473.

“In order to purchase a firearm from an FFL, a buyer is required to complete ATF Form 4473.

Question 21(a) on Form 4473 asks the applicant: ‘Are you the actual transferee/buyer of all of the firearm(s) listed on this form and any continuation sheet(s) (ATF Form 5300 9A)?’ The question continues (bold in the original): ‘Warning: You are not the actual transferee/buyer if you are acquiring any of the firearm(s) on behalf of another person. If you are not the actual transferee/buyer, the licensee cannot transfer any of the firearm(s) to you,'” stated the probable cause affidavit.

Once Rust had an idea of what was going on with Woods, he was preparing information to take to law enforcement.

“We’re very sensitive about the issue of straw purchases. All of my sales team are trained in utilizing National Shooting Sports Foundation literature and videos, and so they’re very aware of how straw purchases happen and are able to detect when a straw purchase is occurring. And we don’t have any problem telling somebody that we’re not going to sell them a gun if we firmly believe that they’re buying it for somebody else,” stated Rust. “We’re never sure that our feelings are fact. And so we just want to present the information when we have a situation to law enforcement who can check on it further and make a determination of the feelings that we’re getting are true. And, you know, we really don’t want to be the police, but we want to do our part to make sure we have that responsibility to the community to not put firearms in bad people’s hands.”

The ATF learned Woods had purchased approximately 10 firearms from various Oklahoma City vendors between March 17 and April 2 of this year.

Once authorities interviewed Woods at her residence on April 4, they say she estimated purchasing about a dozen guns. She also allegedly admitted to purchasing the firearms at the request of “several teenage boys” and that they had given her money to do so.

That same day, one of the firearms was recovered from a 15-year-old’s backpack. At the time it was recovered, it was magazine-loaded with nine live rounds and was fitted with a mounted

laser.

Woods is now facing two felony counts of False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm.

“She lied on a federal form. The federal form 4473, which is what you have to complete to buy a firearm. And lying on that form, I believe, is punishable up to ten years in federal prison. So it’s a it’s a pretty hefty, hefty crime,” explained Rust.

Rust claims H&H Shooting Sports stops ‘straw’ purchases on a weekly basis.

“This type of situation doesn’t happen very often. It was a many faceted crime,” added Rust. “Don’t lie for the other guy. Let them come in and buy the gun. If they can’t, there’s a reason.”

ATF was unable to comment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma told News 4 Woods’ case is still pending.