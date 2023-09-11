OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Hello Kitty Café Truck is returning to Oklahoma City for one day only!

The pink café-on-wheels will be parked at Penn Square Mall near Texas de Brazil from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Fans of Hello Kitty and Sanrio will have the opportunity to purchase edible goodies and limited-edition merch featuring the friendly feline.

There are few new additions from last year’s pop-up, including:

Hello Kitty Café Hoodie

Hello Kitty Café Cup Plush

Hello Kitty Café T Shirt

The truck only accepts credit/debit cards – no cash.

Following its Oklahoma City stop, the Hello Kitty Café Truck will continue on to Dallas for a pop-up on Sept. 23.