OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Hello Kitty Café Truck is continuing its 2022 tour across the U.S. with a stop in Oklahoma City for one day only Saturday, September 10.

The pink café-on-wheels will be parked at Penn Square Mall near Texas de Brazil from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Fans of Hello Kitty and Sanrio will have the opportunity to purchase edible goodies and limited-edition merch featuring the friendly feline.

The truck only accepts credit/debit cards – no cash.

Following its Oklahoma City stop, the Hello Kitty Café Truck will continue on to Dallas for a pop-up on Sept. 17.