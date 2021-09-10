Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique truck based on a Japanese character is making its way to Oklahoma City this weekend.

Credit: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Fans of Hello Kitty will be able to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

The truck will be parked at Penn Square Mall, near Texas de Brazil, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Fans will be able to purchase treats and merchandise like t-shirts, thermos, cookie sets, enamel pin sets, and sprinkle mugs.

Hello Kitty merchandise

Organizers say the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts credit or debit card payments.

