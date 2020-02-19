Helmet cam shows Oklahoma City firefighters battle apartment blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Helmet cam released by the Oklahoma City Fire Department shows firefighters battling a blaze at an apartment complex last week.

On Valentine’s Day, crews were called to Walker Station Apartments near N. May and N.W. 122nd St. around 1:40 p.m. for an apartment fire.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings.

Helmet cam worn by Major Ryan Tyson of the fire department shows crews battling the flames at the apartment.

The fire was so large, it was dispatched as a three-alarm fire.

The apartment was destroyed, and there were no injuries.

What caused the fire is unknown.