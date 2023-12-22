OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – We are now in what’s said to be the most wonderful and joyous time of the year! But the truth is, for many, it’s the exact opposite.

In Oklahoma, there is help available for those experiencing a “blue Christmas.”

Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse services say they see a notable increase in people experiencing depression and anxiety around the holiday season. They say it’s not uncommon and there’s always help available.

“I’d say this time of year we do see a lot more seasonal depression. You know, in the summertime when people are outside of their routine, we do see some more suicide. But across the State as a whole, you have to check in repeatedly,” said Bonnie Campo, Sr. Director of Public Relations of Oklahoma Mental Health Substance and Abuse Services.

Bonnie Campo with Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said many people may feel more anxiety or depression because they feel lonely, so celebrating the holiday could be tough. Or maybe it is the first Christmas without a loved one who has passed this year.

“Whenever we ask ourselves, how of my life from year ago, you know, if you did lose a loved one and you’re going through grief and maybe they’re not around, that’s a new feeling. You know, you’re going through something for the first time without them,” said Campo.

Also, as respiratory illnesses spread, families may decide to isolate this year with RSV, COVID and flu cases on the rise across the State. That also could make many feel lonely.

“We’re still not that far removed from the pandemic as well. And so, people change their holiday traditions coming out of some of that. And with flu and other things, we monitor that sickness, and we all start wondering, should we get together and what’s going on,” said Campo.

Even the financial stress of holiday gifts can play a part in having more anxiety and depression this time of year.

The Oklahoma Mental Health Hotline, 988, is still seeing over 5,000 calls per month. Campo said that number only continues throughout the month of December.

“One in five Oklahomans is struggling with mental health, you know, throughout the year, those numbers don’t change just because it’s at Christmas. It just might come out more,” said Campo.

Oklahoma mental health experts are stressing to check in on your neighbors this season who may be experiencing the holiday blues.

One way you can do that is by picking up a holiday postcard at Curbside Flowers in Oklahoma City. They include hope and support filled messages you can share with family, friends or even strangers who may not feel so merry and bright this year.

“They can get some of those postcards, you know, the holiday cards to send to their loved ones. As just a reminder, check in. If you don’t want to make that phone call. But I encourage you to, even if it’s hard… We’re trying to create those constant reminders of you’re not alone. Other people feel this way. And even if we’re not talking about it, those are the conversations we actually need to have,” said Campo.

If you are unable to pick up a postcard in person, there is also a digital version available online.

Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services stress you to reach out to someone if you need help. You can also call 988 for help or resources. You are not alone.