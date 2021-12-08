Help keep Oklahomans warm by donating to the annual KFOR Warmth 4 Winter coat drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma winters can be cold and even downright frigid, that can be dangerous to so many in need of help staying warm.

Consider donating a new coat to help keep fellow Oklahomans warm.

KFOR is proud to once again be partnering with the Salvation Army for the Warmth 4 Winter coat drive.

The late Brad Edwards worked tirelessly as a consumer advocate and started the KFOR In Your Corner segments helping Oklahomans. He wanted to help ensure every child had a warm winter coat and we are working to carry on the mission.

Edwards, who was always In Your Corner, was driving to work about 30 years ago when he noticed children walking outside in the freezing cold without coats. He thought Oklahomans could do better and this coat drive was born with the help of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command.

If you know anyone in need of a winter coat, contact that Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.

Warmth 4 Winter Coat Drop Off Locations:

