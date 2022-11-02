OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo needs your help deciding on the name for their newest lion quadruplets.

OKC Zoo’s lioness, Dunia, 7, gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and a male, on Monday, September 26.

OKC Zoo African Lion Cubs. Credit: Oklahoma City Zoo

OKC Zoo says it hosted a naming contest for the last litter of African lion cubs born at the Zoo in 2007 and decided to keep the tradition going!

The cubs’ carnivore care team selected three groups of name options inspired by themes related to our lion pride for voters to choose from.

GROUP #1: African Inspired Names

Female Cubs’ Names: Neema (NEE-mah) “grace”, Zahara (Za-HA-ra) “flower” and Makena (muh-KEN-na) “happiness”

Male Cub Name: Mshango “surprise”

GROUP #2: Names honoring mom, Dunia, which is Swahili for “the Earth”

Female Cubs’ Names: Nyasi (nee-asi) “grass”, Mlima (m-lima) “mountain/hill” and Mti “tree/wood”

Male Cub Name: Mwamba (mwam-ba) “rock”

GROUP #3: Oklahoma Inspired Names

Female Cubs’ Names: Ada, Alva and Talimena (for Talimena State Park near Talihina, OK)

Male Cub Name: Shawnee

You can vote daily online through Monday, Nov. 7.

The winning names will be announced on Wednesday, November 9 on the Zoo’s Facebook page.

Zoo officials say mom and her cubs are in good health and will remain behind-the-scenes in their indoor dens at Lion Overlook as they spend time together bonding.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, at $12 for adults, $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over, and free for children under 3.