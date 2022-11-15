OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are already here and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County are asking for the community’s help to spread a little Christmas magic.

The Jolly Holiday Giveaway Drive is collecting donations through Dec. 2 to benefit more than 1,000 Oklahoma City youth.

“This is a unique opportunity to focus on what the holiday season is about, bringing joy to other’s lives,” said Teena Belcik, BGCOKC president and CEO. “It is so rewarding to see members’ faces light up as they open the gifts provided by community members. It reminds me how generous Oklahomans are.”

Most gift requests are $15 to $20 for children and teens.

People interested in making a donation can see a full list of needs here. Those donations can then be sent directly to the Club by purchasing them from the Amazon wish list.