Help Oklahoma children thrive by donating during match campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services has launched a donation matching campaign in order to reach a goal of $20,000 to support children across central Oklahoma.

Through September 6, donations made to help children thrive will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $10,000, thanks to Express Employment International and Tall Oak Midstream.

“Express Employment International is honored to support Sunbeam’s “Helping Children Thrive Campaign”, said Bill Stoller, CEO and chairman of the board at Express Employment International. “Through a variety of targeted programs and services, Sunbeam is able to provide the resources necessary to create a brighter future for children and families across our community. And right now, more than ever, we can all use a little bright spot.”

Donations made to this match campaign benefit children served by Sunbeam’s Foster Care program, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program, Infant Mental Health program and more than 20 high-quality early education centers.

“Infants and toddlers are born ready to learn and their early attachment experiences with caregivers wire their brains for learning,” said Sarah Rahhal, LCSW, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “Your support is crucial to helping them reach their brilliant potential. You can help us make so much good happen for children and their families.”

To make a donation visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org/thrive or call 405-609-2311.

