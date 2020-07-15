Help Oklahoma seniors during 65-hour online giving match event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is continuing to help senior citizens through the COVID-19 pandemic by holding a giving match event.

From July 15 to 17, donations made to support Sunbeam’s Senior Services program will be matched up to $5,000 to have twice the impact.

Through the GIVE65 Event, presented by the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation, donations made to Sunbeam’s Senior Engagement and Emergency Senior Shelter programs can be made at give65.org/Sunbeam. The 65-hour GIVE65 Event started at 5 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 15 and ends at 10 p.m. on July 17.

“COVID-19 has really highlighted the challenges seniors face on a daily basis. Supporting seniors and providing them the tools to define their own aging journey is always important, but particularly during a global pandemic. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sunbeam Family Services for the fifth-annual GIVE65 Event, and hope that our partnership will inspire greater charitable giving in support of seniors who rely on the very important work of the nonprofit sector,” said Lenli Corbett, executive director of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation.

Sunbeam’s Senior Engagement program provides support and solutions for caregivers to help their physical, mental and emotional well-being. This program is available to those providing full-time care for a loved one living in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, or Logan counties.

Caregivers have access to experts in a variety of fields through Sunbeam’s educational series and trainings. Sunbeam’s support groups provide a safe setting for caregivers to connect with other caregivers and share experiences, resources and encouragement.

The Senior Engagement program also supports grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, without a parent in the home. Sunbeam offers support groups, school supply assistance, holiday assistance, and other resources.

“GIVE65 helps seniors in our community while raising awareness of the critical need for the programs and services that so many of our neighbors rely on,” said Sarah Rahhal, LCSW, chief executive officer of Sunbeam Family Services. “Sunbeam has adapted to meet the needs of senior citizens in innovative ways, like providing online video support groups for caregivers and grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. With support from the community, we will continue adapting to meet their needs.”

