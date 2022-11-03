OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new recommendation from the HELP Task Force is criticized by the medical community as “not supported by science.”

The Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force was created by Governor Kevin Stitt in July.

The intent was to come up with ways to help further the safety of women, mothers, and children in Oklahoma.

One of the recommendations is for Abortion Pill Reversal.

It is a treatment for women that have started medication abortion but have seconds thoughts.

Medication abortion is a two-step process consisting of two pills.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says the first pill, mifepristone, stops pregnancy growth by blocking the hormone progesterone. The second pill is misoprostol, which flushes out the uterus issue.

The reversal pill is supposed to be taken after mifepristone to resume the production of progesterone.

“We usually tell women if they take the first pill and change their mind – just watch and wait,” said Dr. Dana Stone, an OB-GYN in Oklahoma City. “We don’t prescribe another medication.”

Dr. Stone said it could be dangerous prescribing two competing medications so close to one another.

In its recommendation, the task force cited a study done in 2018.

“Progesterone use in early pregnancy is low risk and its application to counter the effects of mifepristone in such circumstances may be clinically beneficial in preserving her threatened pregnancy,” concluded the study.

Stone said The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists does not view reversal pill studies as scientific evidence that the treatment truly works.

“We don’t have evidence that it’s effective,” said Stone.

ACOG states that studies have often lacked necessary scientific requirements “including no ethics approval, no control group, under-reporting of data, and no reported safety outcomes.”

The Oklahoma City doctor wanted to speak on this issue because she said it’s important to start the conversation now before any law is written.

“The thing that I always want people to understand is that pregnancy can be dangerous for women,” said Stone.

Dr. Stone worries about the government mandating a script to add “abortion pill reversal” treatment on a list of options doctors must read to patients.

She said Oklahoma has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. The doctor said if the state “asks us to give patients unproven treatments and interferes with the doctor-patient decision-making can only make that worse.”