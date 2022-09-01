OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma residents who help support those transitioning out of homelessness will be rewarded with a ticket to a popular attraction.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is continuing its annual partnership with the Curbside Chronicle.

As a result, the September issue of the Curbside Chronicle will include a free general admission ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The issue will be on sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 1 for a $2 suggested donation from Curbside vendors across the metro.

In the magazine, readers can learn about the zoo’s animal family, events and programs, see a full-size park map, and receive a free admission voucher.

September edition of Curbside Chronicle

Vouchers are valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

The Curbside Chronicle, a program of the Homeless Alliance, was created to provide a voice and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing and at-risk of homelessness.