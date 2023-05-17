HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been just over two weeks since a convicted sex offender is said to have murdered five children and his wife of less than a year. Search warrants are slowly being returned, now giving a possible motive for the killings, but also depicting false information.

According to the Okmulgee County District Court Clerk’s Office, eight search warrants involving Jesse McFadden have been issued, but only three have been returned so far.

The first search warrant was issued at 1:25 p.m. on May 1, the same day seven bodies were discovered on a Henryetta property.

Once the initial search warrant was obtained, law enforcement claims they found the “front door was ajar.”

That returned search warrant shows photographs, a State Farm drive safe token, and miscellaneous receipts were the only pieces of evidence found and seized from Jesse McFadden’s property on May 1.

An Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator added a white Chevrolet Avalanche was impounded by a Beggs, Oklahoma wrecker service.

The vehicle had a “No-Touch Hold” on it.

Records show law enforcement then seized eight pieces of evidence from the vehicle on May 8 once OSBI had already taken over:

Eight latent print cards from Avalanche processing; five palm and three fingerprint

Four pairs of swabs from exterior door handles, four interior door handles, steering wheel from Avalanche

Route 66 lanyard with two brinks keys on ring

Straw from driver’s side flat lid cup

Straw from passenger side cup dome lid

Purchase receipts x3 from Avalanche processing on May 8

Two McDonald’s McCafe cups

DVD with Avalanche processing photos on May 8

In the same set of search warrants is false information.

“Your affiant was made aware of a missing persons case involving a 14 year old female, named Tiffany Guess,” records show.

Court documents also indicate there was an Amber Alert pushed out for Tiffany Guess and Ivy Webster.

Both of those statements are inaccurate.

There was a “Missing and Endangered” alert for Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer. Tiffany Guess was not included in the push notification.

Missing and Endangered push notification for Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer the morning of May 1. KFOR photo.

Court records also show Tiffany’s father was interviewed on McFadden’s property by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents about the additional items of interest he found inside the home.

“The subject described the items to be clothing and personal belongings of the deceased victims,” the report shows.

Ivy Webster’s dad, Justin said that’s also not true.

He claims he was the one interviewed on McFadden’s property.

McFadden’s rental property is several acres wide, but three different street numbers have been recorded.

Documents show Tiffany lived at 14317 Holly Road. It shows Ivy was spending the night at 14360 Holly Road. The mailbox outside of McFadden’s property has 14600 as the street number.

The mailbox outside of Jesse McFadden’s rental home. KFOR photo.

“How many times does it take a Sheriff’s office to mess up over and over and over again to where we finally get an investigation into the Sheriff’s office?,” asked Justin. “They failed once again miserably over and over and over again.”

According to records, exigent cellular phone pings showed McFadden’s wife, Holly Guess’ cell phone was actively pinging on or near the property as of May 1 at 12:45 p.m.

Tiffany’s cell phone pinged on or near the property, but then signal was lost.

No other cell phone pinging on or near McFadden’s property has been reported thus far.

The local storage unit Guess appeared to be making monthly payments to was also searched.

Law enforcement was made aware of the storage unit on May 6, according to records.

This is just one day after News 4 aired a story about the potential evidence left behind by law enforcement, including a check made out to the storage facility.

Records show nothing was seized from the unit.

“Based off what we were told is there was really just like, pool supplies and that was all that was in that storage unit, so there was no real concern,” stated Justin.

Justin told KFOR since OSBI took over his daughter’s investigation, there has been a steady stream of information.

“We’re being updated and it’s good communication, and I’m very grateful for it,” said Justin.

Before the OSBI took over, records show the Okmulgee Police Department was the lead on this case and only asked OSBI for “partial assistance.”

News 4 has been made aware of two hard drives, drug paraphernalia, two laptops, two tablets, a check, a 9mm gun, bullet casings, and nine cell phones recovered from McFadden’s property.

The Webster family told KFOR they feel as if the opportunity to grieve over Ivy has been stripped away from them because they’re constantly looking for answers and accepting tips from the public.

“I just feel like I need to keep fighting and keep digging and keep digging to get answers. And that’s my motivation right now and not just answers for us, but answers for other victims that might be out there,” stated Justin.

A possible motive revealed in court records is McFadden telling his mother the evening of April 30 that he was not going back to prison and had decided to kill himself.

Officials were asked during a press conference about McFadden’s possible motive, but they declined to speculate.

News 4 asked the State Medical Examiner’s Office for comment on May 8, but were told, “Our agency does not answer questions regarding cases or scenes.”

We have continued asking questions and filing Open Records Requests with the Okmulgee Sheriff’s Office.

Proof of one home compliance check at McFadden’s property was emailed last week.

Jesse McFadden’s only home compliance check. Photo courtesy: Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse McFadden’s only home compliance check. Photo courtesy: Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

News 4 has requested other documentation pertaining to McFadden, but were told Wednesday afternoon the request wouldn’t be fulfilled by the Sheriff’s Office by a department receptionist. We were redirected to the DA’s Office.

News 4 showed up to the DA’s Office Wednesday afternoon, asking why an Open Records Request for a different department would be redirected to their office, but no one was available for comment.

In the meantime, Justin is encouraging everyone to sign their petition demanding a change in current laws when it comes to registered sex offender sentences and probationary requirements.

He is also calling on Governor Kevin Stitt and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to step in.