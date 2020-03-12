Here’s a list of events that have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world, events closer to home are being canceled and rescheduled in an abundance of caution.

NCAA has canceled remaining March Madness tournament games

Big 12 Conference has been canceled

NBA suspends season until further notice

MLB delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule

OSSAA officials postpone all sponsored activities, including state basketball championship and regional speech tournaments

OU will go ‘all digital’ for two weeks once students return from spring break

OSU students on the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will be completing their classes online for the two weeks after spring break

Oklahoma Christian University moves to online learning post-Spring Break

Oklahoma City University classes will be online for at least two weeks once students return from Spring Break

UCO extends Spring Break for students by one week as well as transitions to alternative instructional delivery methods March 28-April 12 and cancels or postpone university-related events of any size

Mid-America Christian University is transitioning all on-campus classes to an online learning environment for a two-week period following Spring Break

Metro Technology Centers’ classes are canceled until March 23

Regional Food Bank cancels all large volunteer shifts, Chefs’ Feast

Cher’s ‘Here We Go Again’ performance in Oklahoma City has been postponed until September 18

KISS is rescheduling their End Of The Road Tour stop in Tulsa to October 4

Michael Bublé will postpone his April 3 in OKC, but a new date has not yet been set

Trevor Noah has been rescheduled for July 31

Candlebox has been postponed to an unknown date

Willie Nelson and Family have been rescheduled, but the new date is pending

Chickasaw Nation cancels events, including The Three Sisters Celebration, National Learn About Butterflies Day and Genealogy Day

The Oklahoma Contemporary is postponing their grand opening and opening week events

Medieval Fair of Norman canceled the 2020 festival

Norman Music Festival is rescheduled for August 27-29

Bricktown’s St. Patrick’s Day block party is canceled

Plaza District’s Live! on the Plaza has been canceled

Stockyards City St. Patrick’s Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum has canceled March special programing, postponed Liichokoshkomo’ sneak peek week

Jurassic Quest at State Fair Park is postponed, but the new date is unknown at this time

21c Hotel in Oklahoma City temporarily closes after guest tested presumptive positive for COVID-19

Congresswoman Kendra Horn has canceled Saturday’s Tribal Community Town Hall in Shawnee

Midwest City closes the senior center and classes

Stockyards City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled

NHL suspends season

MLS shutting down for 30 days, including OKC Energy

Minor League baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship season, which includes the OKC Dodgers

Men’s pro tennis tour halted for 6 weeks

PGA Tour to carry on without spectators for the next month

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo canceled

Disneyland is closing its California parks starting Saturday

Cruise lines Princess and Viking halt all cruises

Hollywood is pausing production, delaying openings, postponing festivals, and eliminating studio audiences

Broadway is suspending all performances through April 12

The Democratic debate has been moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. with no live audience

The US has banned travel from Austria, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland

Several schools across Oklahoma have canceled school and activities to combat the spread of the virus. Click here to see the list of closings.