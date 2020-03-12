Here’s a list of events that have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world, events closer to home are being canceled and rescheduled in an abundance of caution.
- NCAA has canceled remaining March Madness tournament games
- Big 12 Conference has been canceled
- NBA suspends season until further notice
- MLB delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule
- OSSAA officials postpone all sponsored activities, including state basketball championship and regional speech tournaments
- OU will go ‘all digital’ for two weeks once students return from spring break
- OSU students on the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will be completing their classes online for the two weeks after spring break
- Oklahoma Christian University moves to online learning post-Spring Break
- Oklahoma City University classes will be online for at least two weeks once students return from Spring Break
- UCO extends Spring Break for students by one week as well as transitions to alternative instructional delivery methods March 28-April 12 and cancels or postpone university-related events of any size
- Mid-America Christian University is transitioning all on-campus classes to an online learning environment for a two-week period following Spring Break
- Metro Technology Centers’ classes are canceled until March 23
- Regional Food Bank cancels all large volunteer shifts, Chefs’ Feast
- Cher’s ‘Here We Go Again’ performance in Oklahoma City has been postponed until September 18
- KISS is rescheduling their End Of The Road Tour stop in Tulsa to October 4
- Michael Bublé will postpone his April 3 in OKC, but a new date has not yet been set
- Trevor Noah has been rescheduled for July 31
- Candlebox has been postponed to an unknown date
- Willie Nelson and Family have been rescheduled, but the new date is pending
- Chickasaw Nation cancels events, including The Three Sisters Celebration, National Learn About Butterflies Day and Genealogy Day
- The Oklahoma Contemporary is postponing their grand opening and opening week events
- Medieval Fair of Norman canceled the 2020 festival
- Norman Music Festival is rescheduled for August 27-29
- Bricktown’s St. Patrick’s Day block party is canceled
- Plaza District’s Live! on the Plaza has been canceled
- Stockyards City St. Patrick’s Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled
- The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum has canceled March special programing, postponed Liichokoshkomo’ sneak peek week
- Jurassic Quest at State Fair Park is postponed, but the new date is unknown at this time
- 21c Hotel in Oklahoma City temporarily closes after guest tested presumptive positive for COVID-19
- Congresswoman Kendra Horn has canceled Saturday’s Tribal Community Town Hall in Shawnee
- Midwest City closes the senior center and classes
- NHL suspends season
- MLS shutting down for 30 days, including OKC Energy
- Minor League baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship season, which includes the OKC Dodgers
- Men’s pro tennis tour halted for 6 weeks
- PGA Tour to carry on without spectators for the next month
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo canceled
- Disneyland is closing its California parks starting Saturday
- Cruise lines Princess and Viking halt all cruises
- Hollywood is pausing production, delaying openings, postponing festivals, and eliminating studio audiences
- Broadway is suspending all performances through April 12
- The Democratic debate has been moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. with no live audience
- The US has banned travel from Austria, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland
Several schools across Oklahoma have canceled school and activities to combat the spread of the virus.