“He’s evil,” Man speaks after brother accused of murdering their mother

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The brother of a man accused of killing their mother says he hopes that his brother gets the ultimate punishment for the crime.

“She didn’t deserve that at all. She didn’t deserve to go out like that,” Brent Rigsby said.

That was back in June when Brent Rigsby first spoke to KFOR over Skype from his home in California after his mom, 66-year-old Judy Mullin, was allegedly murdered in Clinton.

“We buried her right where she wanted to be, next to my daddy,” Brent told KFOR on Sunday.

Brent contacted KFOR again this week because his brother, 37-year-old Dennis Ray Rigsby, Jr., will soon be on trial.

He’s facing a first-degree murder charge after being accused of killing their mom.

“People joke like, ‘oh he’s Dennis the Menace.’ No, Dennis the Menace is a little angel compared to this Dennis. He’s evil,” Brent said.

Dennis was released from prison back in June after serving 17 years behind bars in McAlester following a manslaughter conviction in 2004.

Mullin drove from California to Oklahoma for his release.

She died just a few days later.

According to the OSBI, her body was discovered inside the camper the two were traveling in, with obvious signs of trauma.

“No matter where he’s at, if he’s in a psych ward, if he’s in a prison, he will always have victims,” Brent said. “He has always had victims. He has found victims and he will continue to find a victim, no matter where he is.”

That’s why Brent told KFOR he is hoping for not only a guilty verdict, but the maximum punishment.

“I’m very happy that Oklahoma has the death penalty because me and my family are seeking the death penalty. We want that evil abolished from this world so there’s no more victims and no more suffering from his hand,” he said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 in Custer County.

LATEST STORIES: