Hideaway Pizza feeding hospital staffs Tuesday and Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Teams from Hideaway Pizza will be delivering nearly 1500 large pizzas to local hospitals to feed those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis Tuesday and Wednesday.

Staff spent the last week contacting the local healthcare facilities to figure out the logistics of feeding nearly 6,000 hospital staff in a few days, including coordinating staff, purchasing supplies, making dough, sauce, grating cheese, folding pizza boxes and planning deliveries from 19 Hideaway Pizza locations in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

“One of our general managers from the Cherry St. store asked if she could donate some pizzas to her sister working as an ER nurse at OSU Medical Center because they have been working hard through all this. She wanted to do something nice for her. That got us thinking about what we could do to help since many of our employees have family in the medical fields on the frontlines. After talking with our staff we decided to try and do this for as many hospitals as possible,” co-owner Darren Lister said. “We will be delivering pizzas from each of our 19 stores. The bulk of the orders will be delivered this next Tuesday. We are breaking the orders up into two different times for lunch and dinner so that we can try and reach everybody at the hospitals or at least in the departments they are trying to feed.”

Pizzas will be delivered to OU Medical Center, Norman Regional, St. Anthony, Integris Baptist, Mercy Hospital on Memorial, Integris Canadian Valley Yukon on Tuesday, April 7.

Then on Wednesday, pizzas will go to Integris MOORE Community Hospital and OU Medical Edmond.

“We have been very fortunate that Oklahoma and Arkansas have supported us so we just wanted to Pay it Forward to the ones who are helping fight this terrible virus, working to keep everyone safe. Plus this gives our teams the opportunities to give back because the communities have supported us through this crisis. Our teams are all very excited about being a part of this effort and want to help in any way they can,” Lister said. “We are all in this together. As much as this is for the medical workers, it’s really for our teams as well so they can feel good about doing good for their community. Hideaway has always worked on the premise that we choose to do things because they are right thing to do, and we hope that our pizza and our employees’ enthusiasm to do this helps the medical community know we appreciate what they are doing for us every day.”









