UPDATE: 10:33 AM – Blanchard PD per Facebook says the road is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLANCHARD, Okla (KFOR)- There is a large police presence in Blanchard as police are investigating an incident on north Council between 70 and the H.E. Bailey Spur.

They are asking you to avoid the area.

The road is completely shut down. If you need to get into or out of the Sleepy Hollow addition use the access off the 70.

This is a developing story.