OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two well-known figures in the community have been appointed to serve as trustees for the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority.

On Monday, Oklahoma County’s Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve Pastor Derrick Scobey and Adam Luck to the Trust.

Scobey was recommended by County Commissioner Carrie Blumert to fill the unexpired term of Lorretta Radford, who was appointed as a Special Judge in Tulsa County.

“Pastor Scobey is a respected member of our community. His experience as a pastor leading a large and growing church, in addition to his work with many different organizations, all focused on bettering the lives of the people he serves is exactly what is needed on the Criminal Justice Authority, “said Blumert. “I am excited to see the impact Pastor Scobey will have on the Trust. His time as a member of the Citizen’s Advisory Board will allow him to jump in and advocate for positive change immediately.”

Scobey has been a pivotal figure in northeast Oklahoma City, hosting several events to help the community in times of need.

In addition to leading Ebenezer Baptist Church, Scobey is a member of the Criminal Justice Authority Citizen Advisory Board. The board makes recommendations to the Criminal Justice Authority on several issues related to the operation of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Scobey says he is excited about the opportunity to serve as a trustee, saying he plans to ask tough questions related to the jail.

“I will not ask these questions to be antagonistic or confrontational, I will ask those questions to help facilitate positive changes for the detainees and staff at the jail while working alongside my fellow trustees,” he said.

In addition to food and household giveaways, Scobey made headlines due to his arrest in November of 2021.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Pastor Scobey and other community members were peacefully protesting the night before Julius Jones was set to be executed.

A demonstration of civil disobedience in support of Julius Jones.

Scobey was arrested and charged with two counts of obstructing a roadway and refusing to comply with a lawful order.

The Board of County Commissioners also appointed Adam Luck to fill an open position on the Trust that was vacated by Joe Albaugh.

Luck also made headlines as a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Last year, Oklahoma County District Attorney asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to disqualify Adam Luck from dealing with any matters involving death row inmate Julius Jones as part of the Pardon and Parole Board.

In two lengthy motions filed by DA David Prater, he accused Luck of having bias, a conflict of interest and appearance of impropriety.

Prater pointed out Luck’s work with the nonprofit City Care, which helps the homeless after they’ve been incarcerated. He also pointed to Luck’s position on the national board of the Center for Employment Opportunities, which is connected to the group Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.

Even though the Oklahoma Supreme Court refused to disqualify Luck, he took it upon himself to resign from the board “at the governor’s request.”

“It is my expectation our newest trustees will have an immediate impact on the operation of the jail and on those who report to them,” Blumert said. “If it is the determination of the trustees that change needs to be made, I whole-heartily support them in those efforts.”