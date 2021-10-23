High school administrators call upon Oklahoma City law enforcement to investigate ‘potentially dangerous situation’ concerning students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Administrators at an Oklahoma City high school sought the help of law enforcement personnel after a student’s alarming list of other students was brought to their attention.

Santa Fe South Schools Superintendent Chris Brewster issued a statement through social media Friday evening about a “potentially dangerous situation” concerning the student’s list.

School administrators learned of the list on Thursday.

“A student had generated a list of other students that caused concern and administrative staff immediately investigated the circumstances surrounding the list,” Brewster said.

Administrators contacted law enforcement personnel and reported the situation.

“Proper actions have been taken to ensure that all students and staff are safe. All recommendations from law enforcement and administration have been put into place,” Brewster said.

Brewster said students notified school personnel about the list.

“Their concern for one another and their school are an example of how a community should function,” Brewster said. “I am very proud of the way our students have handled themselves and I am grateful for their actions.”