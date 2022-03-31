OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high school in Oklahoma City will shift to distance learning on Friday because of city repair work.

Putnam City Schools officials announced Thursday that Putnam City North High School students will learn virtually from home on Friday, April 1 because of waterline repair work by the City of Oklahoma City.

“The repairs have caused a limited water supply to the school building,” a school district news release states. “The District made this decision this evening to ensure our families have time to make arrangements for their students to complete Distance Learning tomorrow.”

Grab and go meal service will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the high school.

All other Putnam City schools will continue with in-person classes Friday.