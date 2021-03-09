High-speed chase comes to end at Edmond library

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A wild chase came to an end at an Edmond library early Tuesday morning.

Before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a Logan County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a stolen car near Langston.

The driver took off and led officers on a chase with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Officials say the suspect eventually headed to Edmond and lost control, hitting a tree and a wall at a library near E. 2nd and S. Boulevard.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for several injuries, and will then be booked into custody.

