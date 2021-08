OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed chase involving Oklahoma County deputies ended with the suspect crashing overnight.

Investigators say the suspect, who was driving a stolen car, led deputies on a chase with speeds reaching over 80 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the suspect slowed down and crashed. Officials say the deputy’s patrol car was also involved in the crash.

The suspect suffered minor injuries, and the deputy was not injured.