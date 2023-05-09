MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a busy morning for officers throughout the Oklahoma City metro area as they arrested a suspect after a chase.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Mustang Police Department attempted to pull over a black truck for a traffic stop.

However, the driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

Despite officers attempting to disable the truck several times, the chase led police to downtown Oklahoma City.

At one point, the truck failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a guardrail.

The suspect got out of the truck and appeared to surrender to officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

As officers got closer to him, he got up and tried to run away but was tackled immediately.

At this point, it is unclear why he ran in the first place.