MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed chase finally came to an end in Midwest City on Monday night.
Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle because the driver had some misdemeanor warrants.
However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase, heading eastbound on I-40.
At points during the chase, speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour.
Eventually, the suspect got off of the highway and ended up in a neighborhood.
The chase came to an end near S.E. 15th St. and Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City.
The driver was taken into custody.