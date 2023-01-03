MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed chase finally came to an end in Midwest City on Monday night.

Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle because the driver had some misdemeanor warrants.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase, heading eastbound on I-40.

At points during the chase, speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the suspect got off of the highway and ended up in a neighborhood.

The chase came to an end near S.E. 15th St. and Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City.

The driver was taken into custody.