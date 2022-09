COVINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A high speed chase has ended with a suspect in custody along highway 74 Tuesday evening.

The chase began in Crescent when Logan County police attempted to pull over the suspect.

The chase continued north on highway 74 with speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police tried stopping the car with stop sticks but it is unknown if that is what stopped the vehicle.

The suspect has been taken into custody and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.