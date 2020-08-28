High-speed chase ends with suspect crashing into waste-water plant gate in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed chase ended with a mangled Nissan and a crumpled gate at the waste-water plan in Moore on Thursday.
The chase started Thursday afternoon after a man refused to pull over for law enforcement in Norman.
Police received several 911 calls about a motorist who was driving dangerously.
An officer attempted to pull the man over, but he would not comply.
The chase began and speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour on Interstate 35.
But shortly after the chase began in Norman, it ended in Moore.
The driver crashed his Nissan into a heavy metal gate at the waste-water plant.
The suspect was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.
