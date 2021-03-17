High speed chase in Canadian County hits 112 mph, suspect crashes stolen car into 2 other vehicles

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed chase that hit 112 miles per hour ended with a suspect crashing a stolen car into two other vehicles in Yukon.

A Canadian County deputy was patrolling Interstate 40 East between El Reno and Yukon Wednesday evening when he checked the license plate of a blue Honda Civic and found that it was stolen out of Colorado.

The deputy kept pace with the Honda, but was waiting for other authorities to back him up before pulling over the vehicle. However, the suspect took off, according to officials.

A high-speed chase ensured, with speeds going over 100 mph and even hitting 112 mph, officials said.

The Honda exited at Garth Brooks in Yukon and went south, but ultimately crashed into the two vehicles pictured above.

The suspect attempted to drive a little further, but his vehicle became disabled.

Officials said the suspect complained of back pain and a driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Deputies are not yet able to provide the suspect’s name.