High-speed chase in Edmond brings end to alleged multistate theft crime spree

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An alleged multistate crime spree with theft crimes going all the way to Florida came to an end in Edmond following a high-speed chase on Thursday.

Randolph Spann Jr. of Conway, Ark., Andrew Devoe of Little Rock, Ark., Elizabeth Hornsby of Lanett, Ala., Sabrina Miranda of De Queen, Ark., and Sarah Gruber of Hot Springs, Ark., were all arrested following the pursuit and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to an Edmond Police Department news release.

Edmond received a call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday about a man seen stealing a purse from an unoccupied vehicle in the Hafer Park parking lot, 900 S. Bryant.

Officers arrived at the scene and the suspect fled in a vehicle. A chase ensued, according to the news release.

“The pursuit went southbound on Bryant, with the suspect vehicle putting other motorists and bystanders in danger by driving left of center at high rates of speed, reaching up to 97 miles per hour,” the news release states.

Police were about to end the pursuit out of concern for public safety, but the suspect crashed into the back of a FedEx truck at Bryant and Thornbrook. The suspect and his passenger bolted from the vehicle and fled into a neighborhood, according to the news release.

Officers, assisted by a K9, quickly apprehended the passenger, Devoe. The driver, Spann, was still on the loose, the news release states.

Police set up a perimeter and Oklahoma City officers helped search the neighborhood as Edmond detectives in unmarked vehicles saturated the area.

Chisolm Elementary School and Cimarron Middle School, both located nearby, were locked down.

Edmond detectives located a second vehicle at 4:45 p.m. The vehicle was occupied by Spann, Hornsby, Miranda and Gruber.

“All four were taken into custody. Both vehicles were rentals and filled with stolen property and drivers licenses from as far away as Florida,” the news release states.

No one was injured during the pursuit.