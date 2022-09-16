OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.

“It’s concerning for sure,” said Lisa Snow, who lives near where the chase ended. “It’s typically very quiet. We don’t see things like this here.”

The incident started in the 3200 Block of NW 61st Street in Oklahoma City.

“It was a burglary call,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The homeowner had arrived home and actually witnessed the suspect there at their home.”

Soon after, police told KFOR the suspect took off in a stolen car and led police on a pursuit down I-235. Miles later, he eventually pulled off into a Norman neighborhood.

“We were watching the news, so we were watching you know all the video of it running around,” said Phil Beauchamp.

But before Beauchamp knew it, he had a front row seat to the mayhem as it unfolded just outside his window. The suspect rammed the stolen vehicle through Beauchamp’s front gate.

“He smashed it relatively easily,” said Beauchamp. “But as it swung back, it destroyed the gate… [Then,] he drove around the back of the house. Our garage door was open, but he elected to keep on, keep on running and he crossed over into the neighbor’s property.”

Gate suspect drove through. Image KFOR.

Once in the neighbor’s driveway, the suspect bailed out of the car and ran into the house through their open garage. However, he was quickly followed by police and taken into custody.

The homeowner did not want to go on camera but said his wife and her friend were home at the time. They were not injured.

“It makes us, you know, want to be extra vigilant in keeping our gates closed and our eyes open,” said Snow.

Police say they will have an update about the suspect’s identity and what charges he will be facing on Friday.