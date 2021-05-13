Suspect apprehended after high-speed chase spanning multiple Oklahoma City metro area cities, allegedly hit squad cars, fired gun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who led them on a high speed chase across multiple cities in the metro Oklahoma City area, allegedly hitting police vehicles and firing a gun at officers in the process.

Authorities were chasing the suspect vehicle in Spencer, with speeds reaching over 90 miles per hour.

The chase also went into Midwest City, then into Del City and finally into Oklahoma City, much of it moving on I-40 and I-235 with speeds going over 100 miles per hour.

Spencer, Midwest City, Del City and Oklahoma City police units, as well as Oklahoma Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals, pursued the suspect.

The suspect, who is believed to have been armed, allegedly opened fire at the law enforcement vehicle during the pursuit.

Law enforcement units surround the suspect’s vehicle.

Police units ended up boxing the suspect’s vehicle in in the Southeast Oklahoma City area.

The suspect rammed the police units, clearing enough space to break away and continue his flight, but he ended up crashing his vehicle into a red pickup at an intersection.

The suspect crashes his SUV into a red pickup at an intersection in Southeast Oklahoma City.

The enormous impact of the crash sent the red pickup spinning. The suspect then pulled over and bolted on foot.

Officers, however, caught up to him, surrounded him and placed him under arrest in the area of Southeast 44th.

Officers surround the suspect and place him under arrest.

No information is available on the condition of the person driving the red pickup that was struck by the suspect.

Chopper4 was over the situation, capturing much of the chase as well as footage of the suspect being arrested. Watch the video at the top of this story to see that footage.