OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – After a multiple agency pursuit, police have identified the driver of the vehicle as 22-year-old Hunter Berry.

During the pursuit Oklahoma City Police attempted to stop the Berry by using a maneuver known as a tactical vehicular intervention, multiple times. The TVIs were ineffective.

As Berry passed an Oklahoma City Officer, police say he fired at a officer striking the officer’s patrol vehicle. Berry ultimately drove into a tree while trying to drive through a wooded area where Oklahoma City Officers positioned their vehicles to keep him from fleeing again.

When Berry exited the vehicle and refused to do as the officers instructed. Police used less lethal devices to help officers get Berry into handcuffs, according to OCPD. The handgun used by Berry was recovered where he was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Berry was booked into Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple complaints including endangering others while eluding a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, use of firearm while committing a felony, and shooting with intent to kill.