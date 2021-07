WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – As heavy rain moved through the metro on Thursday, some drivers were caught off guard.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of central Oklahoma as more rain is expected to move into the metro.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, a driver in a red truck drove into high water near N.W. 34th and Hammond.

Officials say you should always turn around and not drive on flooded roadways.