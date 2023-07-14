OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) – As Oklahoma sees high heat this week, our unusual run of summer rain has left it’s mark across our local lakes and rivers. Lakes thunderbird, Hefner, and Overholser all rose four to five feet in the past month.

The North Canadian river has jumped as much as 13 feet in some areas. The high levels, combined with the water’s murky, brown color, can be very dangerous when swimming or kayaking.

“Well, just know that lakes and rivers are different than swimming pools. You can’t see the bottom. There’s a lot of hidden, hazards underneath the water from the surface,” said John Chenoweth, the assistant PIO with OKC Fire.

The fire department says it’s a good idea to wear a life vest if you’re getting in the water.

“Just note very little water gets can sweep you off your feet. It can only take 4 to 6 inches enough to take you down river,” said Chenoweth.

Now a lot of parents and kids are taking advantage of splash pads to beat the heat and stay safe.

“It’s a little bit less stressful for me than taking them to a pool or water park because I don’t have to worry about some of the things that I worry about there so it’s just a nice way,” said Elizabeth Hanna, a mother.

Kids say they love finding a way to cool off in the heat.

“They’re on all summer and it’s just a lot of fun to hang out with my little brother and family,” said Samuel, a local kid enjoying the splash pad.

“I get in the water and it’s cold….I like coming over here because my feet burn right now,” said Phoenix and Rain.

“When I go swimming I don’t really have anyone to swim with and when I come here I can just un around,” said Evelyn.

“Because I get to play with other people,” said Malachi.

“Usually it’s really hot in the summer and i just like to cool off at the splash pads,” said Joseph.

The fire department also says to be aware of the affects of alcohol and medication before going near high water as it can impact your safety if you get swept up by a strong current.