(STACKER) — Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Oklahoma City, OK using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

You may also like: See how many pothole complaints are filed in Oklahoma

#50. Social work teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $52,030 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,110 (13,580 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($110,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($104,020)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($97,490)

Job description: Teach courses in social work. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#49. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $52,280 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,340 (64,800 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,420)

— Fresno, CA ($130,580)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,510)

Job description: Teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#48. Anthropologists and archeologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $53,090 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,960 (7,180 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($91,610)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($90,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($89,560)

Job description: Study the origin, development, and behavior of human beings. May study the way of life, language, or physical characteristics of people in various parts of the world. May engage in systematic recovery and examination of material evidence, such as tools or pottery remaining from past human cultures, in order to determine the history, customs, and living habits of earlier civilizations.

#47. Curators

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $53,300 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,650 (11,750 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($83,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,000)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($79,340)

Job description: Administer collections, such as artwork, collectibles, historic items, or scientific specimens of museums or other institutions. May conduct instructional, research, or public service activities of institution.

#46. Instructional coordinators

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $53,740 (#287 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Oklahoma City

#45. Healthcare social workers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $54,450 (#212 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)

— Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

#44. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $54,470 (#104 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,780 (91,170 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,920)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($115,740)

— Rochester, NY ($115,080)

Job description: Teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#43. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $54,620 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,180 (13,420 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($130,150)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($123,960)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,690)

Job description: Teach courses in sociology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#42. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $54,740 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,740 (14,030 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($143,000)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($127,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,240)

Job description: Teach courses in criminal justice, corrections, and law enforcement administration. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#41. Rehabilitation counselors

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $56,180 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,080 (100,260 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($66,330)

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940)

Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

#40. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $58,420 (#104 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)

— Fresno, CA ($129,330)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#39. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $58,470 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,940 (28,430 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,510)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($127,650)

— Fresno, CA ($122,590)

Job description: Teach courses in communications, such as organizational communications, public relations, radio/television broadcasting, and journalism. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#38. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $58,780 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,960 (36,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($199,070)

— Bakersfield, CA ($131,290)

— Fresno, CA ($129,550)

Job description: Teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#37. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $60,290 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,160 (22,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,300)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,520)

— Charlottesville, VA ($112,640)

Job description: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#36. Orthotists and prosthetists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $60,570 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,120 (9,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MS ($122,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,190)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($88,210)

Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt orthopedic braces, appliances or prostheses, such as limbs or facial parts for patients with disabling conditions.

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Oklahoma City

#35. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $61,870 (#260 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

#34. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $62,100 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,130 (38,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($162,430)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,380)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($141,860)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the application of physical laws and principles of engineering for the development of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and services. Includes teachers of subjects such as chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, mechanical, mineral, and petroleum engineering. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#33. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $63,000 (#107 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)

— Savannah, GA ($117,610)

Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#32. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $63,610 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#31. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $64,890 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,430 (14,730 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,140)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($100,260)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to recreation, leisure, and fitness studies, including exercise physiology and facilities management. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

You may also like: Most common jobs in Oklahoma City

#30. Urban and regional planners

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $66,350 (#117 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)

Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

#29. Education teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $66,550 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,010 (57,560 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($104,950)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,700)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($100,980)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to education, such as counseling, curriculum, guidance, instruction, teacher education, and teaching English as a second language. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#28. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $67,420 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,630 (21,530 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#27. Statisticians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $68,560 (#93 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)

Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.

#26. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $69,340 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,970 (15,130 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($163,420)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($144,260)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,530)

Job description: Teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Oklahoma City

#25. History teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $69,820 (#64 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,630 (20,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($146,320)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,390)

— Rochester, NY ($128,550)

Job description: Teach courses in human history and historiography. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#24. Business teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $75,790 (#97 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,270 (79,810 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#23. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $76,150 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,680 (32,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($153,430)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($150,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,650)

Job description: Teach courses in computer science. May specialize in a field of computer science, such as the design and function of computers or operations and research analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#22. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $79,210 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720 (13,080 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#21. Marriage and family therapists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,890 (60,850 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($89,560)

— St. George, UT ($85,290)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($81,890)

Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders, whether cognitive, affective, or behavioral, within the context of marriage and family systems. Apply psychotherapeutic and family systems theories and techniques in the delivery of services to individuals, couples, and families for the purpose of treating such diagnosed nervous and mental disorders.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Oklahoma City that require a bachelor’s degree

#20. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $79,670 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,290 (13,670 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($160,370)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($141,180)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the laws of matter and energy. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#19. Speech-language pathologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $80,710 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#18. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $80,910 (#300 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#17. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $81,410 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850 (28,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

#16. Occupational therapists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $87,940 (#125 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma City metro area

#15. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $89,300 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#14. Physical therapists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $90,010 (#164 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#13. Veterinarians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $90,110 (#208 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#12. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $107,800 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#11. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $112,260 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050 (14,570 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Oklahoma City

#10. Nurse practitioners

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $113,530 (#136 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#9. Pediatricians, general

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $115,140 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

#8. Physician assistants

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $122,410 (#77 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#7. Education administrators, postsecondary

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $123,220 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#6. Pharmacists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $125,390 (#190 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

You may also like: Where people in Oklahoma City are moving to most

#5. Lawyers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $125,560 (#101 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#4. Dentists, general

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $167,820 (#170 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $195,500 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120 (18,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

#2. Family medicine physicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $197,520 (#191 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#1. Psychiatrists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $216,530 (#57 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100 (25,540 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor