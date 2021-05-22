Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Jimmy’s Egg Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7741 S Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-7903

#29. Sunnyside Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9148 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-2419

#28. Jimmy’s Egg Classen Cir

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 5012 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5210

#27. Perry’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 7432 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-3608

#26. Madison’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Category: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 4747 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73115-5001

#25. Jeff’s Country Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3401 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-3254

#24. Black Bear Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3015 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-0903

#23. Sunnyside Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 824 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-9334

#22. Metro Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3000 West Memorial Road Suite 109, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

#21. Red Cup

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3122 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-3806

#20. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 Cornell Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1829

#19. Jimmy’s Egg Restauarant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1616 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-4737

#18. Cattlemen’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,985 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1309 S Agnew Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-2427

#17. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2328 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-8035

#16. Hatch Early Mood Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13230 Pawnee Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1416

#15. Jimmy’s Egg – Quail Springs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 13837 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5010

#14. La Baguette Bistro & Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7408 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3202

#13. Jimmy’s Round Up Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-7209

#12. Classen Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 5124 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-4434

#11. Cafe Antigua

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: Latin, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1903 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-6005

#10. syrup. OKC

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1501 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-3210

#9. Sunnyside Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-7243

#8. Cafe Cuvee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Category: Wine Bar, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 North Walker Avenue Ambassador Hotel, 1st Floor, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

#7. Sherri’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 704 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109-4806

#6. Good Gravy Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 8014 N Western Ave Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1911

#5. Hatch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1101 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-4941

#4. Park Avenue Grill – Skirvin Hilton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Park Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-9003

#3. Flint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15 N Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5404

#2. Cafe Kacao

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: Latin, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3325 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-3427

#1. Kitchen No. 324

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (738 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 324 N Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6416

