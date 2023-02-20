Patryk Kosmider // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Oklahoma City?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#29. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 13230 Pawnee Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

#28. Cocina De Mino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6022 South Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

#27. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6514

#26. Tacos San Pedro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2301 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-3548

#25. Azteca Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4024 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-6269

#24. San Marcos Resturant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1732 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1716

#23. Casa Perico Mexican Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12219 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-7835

#22. San Marcos Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 2301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-6812

#21. Hacienda Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12086 N May Ave 122nd & May Ave/Inside Northpark Mall, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

#20. Casa Perico Mexican Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4521 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-6902

#19. Monterey Jack’s Cafe Y Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 801 S Air Depot Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73110

#18. OSO Paseo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 603 NW 28th, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

#17. Zapatas Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1702

#16. Ted’s Cafe Escondido

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Outlet Shoppes Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73128

#15. Revolucion Taqueria & Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-7278

#14. Los Vaqueros

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1114 S Air Depot Blvd Ste. 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73110-4872

#13. Tacoville

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3502 Newcastle Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-1436

#12. Yucatan Taco Stand

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 E California Ave Ste 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2479

#11. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3001 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

#10. Tacos Don Nacho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3721 S Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73179-4606

#9. Iguana Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9 NW 9th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5806

#8. Mama Roja

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9219 Lake Hefner Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2063

#7. 1492 New World Latin Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1207 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-3722

#6. Ted’s Cafe Escondido

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8324 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

#5. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2616

#4. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17 East Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

#3. Big Truck Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 530 NW 23rd St Inner City Northside, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1516

#2. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 208 Johnny Bench Dr Ste C Suite C, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2477

#1. Ted’s Cafe Escondido

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2836 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

