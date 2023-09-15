OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were involved in a highspeed chase with a Ford F-350 through the metro area late Friday afternoon.

The chase started at around 5:30 p.m. and ended peacefully at 6:00 p.m. as the driver of the pickup truck came to a stop in a grassy area near the eastbound lanes of I-40. The male driver and female passenger were taken into custody.

Traffic has been limited to two lanes on eastbound I-40 as OKCPD and OHP are clearing the scene. No further information on the circumstances leading up to the chase is available at this time.

This is a developing story.