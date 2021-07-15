High-speed police chase ends with suspect in Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high-speed police chase ended on the banks of the Oklahoma River Thursday afternoon after the suspect ditched his vehicle and jumped in the water before being taken into custody by officers.

Officials say the suspect got out of his car at SW 25th and Robinson before running to the river at SW 15th and Robinson and jumping in.

The chase started near NE 23rd and Coltrane when county deputies attempted to pull him over and he initiated the pursuit. Speeds reached up to 98 miles per hours.

According to scanner traffic, the suspect’s truck contained a firearm and money.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

