Highway Patrol arrests 14 year old after stolen vehicle pursuit crash that killed woman and girl in Tulsa

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenage chase suspect allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested Thursday after he allegedly crashed and killed a woman and a juvenile female.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer and booked into the Tulsa County Detention Center, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A Highway Patrol trooper was on patrol Thursday afternoon when at 12:33 p.m. he attempted to pull over a silver pickup within the Coweta city limits. The driver, however, fled, leading the trooper on a chase out of Coweta and into Tulsa city limits, according to the news release.

The suspect drove through several city streets, turned east on East 21st Street South and struck a tan 2003 Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of South 109th East Avenue.

The Tahoe was occupied by 31-year-old Lanise Dade of Tulsa, a juvenile female and a juvenile male. Dade and the juvenile female were both killed. The juvenile male was injured, the news release states.

The suspect fled on foot following the crash, but collapsed after a short distance. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

OHP troopers verified that the suspect was driving a pickup that had been stolen in Coweta, the news release states.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter