Highway Patrol arrests 14 year old after stolen vehicle pursuit crash that killed woman and girl in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenage chase suspect allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested Thursday after he allegedly crashed and killed a woman and a juvenile female.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer and booked into the Tulsa County Detention Center, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A Highway Patrol trooper was on patrol Thursday afternoon when at 12:33 p.m. he attempted to pull over a silver pickup within the Coweta city limits. The driver, however, fled, leading the trooper on a chase out of Coweta and into Tulsa city limits, according to the news release.

The suspect drove through several city streets, turned east on East 21st Street South and struck a tan 2003 Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of South 109th East Avenue.

The Tahoe was occupied by 31-year-old Lanise Dade of Tulsa, a juvenile female and a juvenile male. Dade and the juvenile female were both killed. The juvenile male was injured, the news release states.

The suspect fled on foot following the crash, but collapsed after a short distance. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

OHP troopers verified that the suspect was driving a pickup that had been stolen in Coweta, the news release states.