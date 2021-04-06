Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while attempting to cross an interstate in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Adam Cripe, 40, of Huntsville, Texas, died at the scene of the accident on Interstate 40 East, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Cripe was on the outside shoulder of I-40 East and was struck by a 2007 Freightliner when he attempted to cross the interstate to the north side of the roadway at approximately 1:51 p.m., according to the news release.

He died from head, leg and internal and external torso injuries.