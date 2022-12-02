CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Canadian County Sheriff’s deputy who died while on duty is being remembered years after her death.

In February of 2020, emergency crews were called to an accident along Northwest Expressway, just west of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, they realized that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Sadly, Lt. Shirley Lanning died from her injuries.

Lt. Shirley Lanning.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say Lt. Lanning was heading westbound on Northwest Expressway when she drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle.

“The vehicle saw Lt. Lanning’s vehicle start to come over into her lane. She tried to take evasive action, but wasn’t able to because there was another vehicle next to them going eastbound,” Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Unfortunately, they collided head-on.”

Nearly three years after her passing, officials say Lanning is being recognized.

On Wednesday morning, a section of Northwest Expressway from Morgan Road to Sara Road was dedicated in memory of Lt. Lanning.

It is now known as the Lieutenant Shirley Lanning Memorial Highway.

“We are extremely grateful to the Department of Transportation and those Legislators that helped make this possible and we will forever love and remember Lt. Shirley Lanning,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Lanning spent 30 years in law enforcement, including the six as an investigator for new hires with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.