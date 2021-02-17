Highway travel remains slick & highly dangerous, says Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation officials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another snowfall is descending upon Oklahoma in this winter storm cycle, and highways are once again slick and highly hazardous, according Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials.

Highways are again becoming snow-covered, slick and hazardous again, said an ODOT news release issued Tuesday night.

Department of Transportation crews are clearing snow accumulation and applying materials to slick areas as needed, but snow is expected to keep falling.

“This new snowfall is causing travel conditions to deteriorate in much of the state, including the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, and is expected to continue throughout the evening and into Wednesday,” the news release states.

Snow-packed, slick highways and interstates have been reported in all Oklahoma counties except Cimarron County.

ODOT officials urge Oklahomans to avoid traveling.

“Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in this winter weather event. Travel remains is highly discouraged at this time,” the news release states.

Slick spots are persisting on interstates and major corridors such as I-35, I-40, I-44, US-75 and US-69.

“Drivers who must travel should be prepared for quickly deteriorating conditions and should not become overconfident as the melt and refreeze cycle can produce black ice and slick patches, especially on bridges and overpasses, that are difficult to see from a distance,” the news release states. “This will continue overnight as temperatures remain low and fall further.”

If you must drive, then slow down, drive defensively and continue using extra caution. Driving conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures rise, according to the news release.

Crews will continue clearing snow and treating highways around-the-clock overnight and until all highways and interstates are clear, which will take time.

Drivers are advised to keep at least 200 feet behind ODOT’s mobile plowing operations.

Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

If you absolutely must travel in these dangerous, snowy conditions, then you are urged to do the following:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.