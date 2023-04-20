SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are driving into work, you may need to avoid a few roads due to downed power lines.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the following highways have closures due to the storm damage:

All lanes of north and southbound US-177 are closed between Farrall St. and Kickapoo Spur in Shawnee due to downed power lines

All lanes of east and westbound SH-74B are closed between SH-74 and SH-76 near Cole in McClain County due to downed power lines.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid those areas and find an alternate route.