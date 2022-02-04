OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say highways, interstates, and turnpikes remain slick and hazardous across the state due to snow-packed roadways and low temperatures.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue to work to clear the roads. However, they say travel is discouraged.

If you must travel, drivers can expect slick and snow-packed routes in most parts of the state until temperatures rise.

Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas are slick and hazardous.

Drivers must allow plenty of time and drive slowly with extreme caution.